Greece resident celebrates 108th birthday; she is oldest person in Monroe County

GREECE, N.Y. — The oldest person in Monroe County celebrated her birthday Friday with a party at the Legacy Senior Living Community in Greece.

Adriana Giancursio is now 108 years old. She was born in Italy in 1916 and came to America with her mother when she was 3 years old. She then moved to Rochester when she was 11.

News10NBC asked about her secret to a life well lived.

“I’ll tell ya — you believe in the Lord — whatever he dictates in your life — you’re thankful — all I can say, very generous to me, and try not to hurt anybody and I never have and never will,” she said.

Giancursio also says she’s thankful to America, land of the free and home of the brave.