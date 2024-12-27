Greece Ridge Mall closes early after teens create disruption

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — The Mall at Greece Ridge closed early on Thursday after police said teens were acting disorderly inside and later began fighting outside the mall.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw dozens of Greece Police cars surround the area as officers worked to clear the mall around 6 p.m. No fights happened inside the mall and police broke up the fights outside. Officers arrested two 16-year-olds for disorderly conduct.

News10NBC spoke with shoppers after police evacuated them.

Rylee and Cas said: “We were trying to get out and as soon as we approached the door. Everyone is. I guess a fight broke out in the parking lot or something like that and so they locked the doors and we got stuck, locked in.”

Amaya Dixon said: “All of a sudden, all these people that were in the mall started coming. It’s just a lot of commotion.”

GPD had a detail assigned to the mall to prevent disorder during holiday season shopping. Police say there was no damage to any of the businesses within the mall or surrounding businesses.

In a statement, the mall said teens were running through the mall, creating disruptions, and refusing to leave. The mall specified that those disruptions and not the fights were the reason the mall closed.

The statement also said Greece Police and mall security were prepared because teens planned the disruptions on social media at several malls. Here’s part of the statement:



“The Greece Police Department and mall security anticipated this large influx of teens tonight because it was planned on social media at several malls including Buffalo. This was planned and we were prepared.”

“Due to the large volume of teens, we elected to close the mall as a precaution. The Greece Police Department’s swift response prevented any violence from happening inside the mall. Afterward, when teens were dispersing outside in the parking lot, there were some physical altercations, but no severe violence occurred.”

“RTS graciously sent extra buses to get the teens home. We are very grateful for the quick response from The Greece Police, NY State Police, and Rochester Police Department, all of whom responded to keep the mall safe. This is the only major incident that has happened at the mall since last year on this date. The Mall at Greece Ridge strictly enforces the curfew and used new app technology to communicate to mall employees and keep them safe.”