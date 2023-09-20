Greece school district joins social media lawsuit

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District has voted to join a nationwide lawsuit aimed at holding social media companies accountable.

At task: Apps like Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, which have been blamed for the declining mental health of students.

Greece is one of several area school districts to join the lawsuit, which already has more than 200 participating districts nationwide.

The district’s deputy superintendent says for too many children, social media use is compromising their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends.

The vote was 5-2.

The lawsuit is seeking a monetary judgment. But Greece district officials say this is less about money, and more about getting social media companies to change their practices.

Superintendent Kathleen Graupman said: “I just share also that I’m proud to be in a district that stands up and does something. So we might not have the perfect answer or the right answer, but I will say when we identify a problem, we do something.”