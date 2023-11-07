Greece school district marching band will perform Tuesday to celebrate state title

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District’s Blue Knights Marching Band will perform on Tuesday evening to celebrate the band winning its first ever New York State title.

The marching band will perform its winning show, ‘The Seasons”, starting at 5 p.m. for free at the Greece Arcadia High School’s Stadium. You can learn more here.

The marching band of about 100 students took first place in the Large School Three Division last month. The band made of students in grades sixth through 12th across the district.