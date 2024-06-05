Greece school superintendent to retire; deputy superintendent to take role

Greece school board names new superintendent

GREECE, N.Y. — The superintendent of the Greece Central School District is retiring.

The Board of Education Tuesday accepted the retirement of Kathleen Graupman, who has been at the helm of the biggest suburban school district in Monroe County for more than a decade. The board approved the appointment of Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Smalline as the new superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2025 when Graupman’s retirement takes effect.

“Today marks a bittersweet moment for our school district as we formally accept Kathy Graupman’s retirement,” Board President Sean McCabe said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Kathy has dedicated her personal and professional life to Greece, and our community is undeniably better because of her contributions.”

Graupman was the president of the Monroe County School Boards Association during the COVID-18 pandemic. Before becoming superintendent, she was an assistant superintendent in both Greece and Hilton.

Smalline was promoted to deputy superintendent a year ago as part of a long-range succession plan. According to a release from the district, “He was selected because he possesses the knowledge and skills necessary to lead a large school system, as exhibited by his proven track record at Greece Central.”

Smalline joined the district in 2005 as an administrative intern and became an assistant principal at Longridge Elementary School a year later. In 2010, he was promoted to the role of principal at Longridge Elementary School. He was appointed as the Turnaround Initiative Principal in 2015. In 2017, he became Director of Student Services and School Improvement. he was appointed Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources in 2020 and Deputy Superintendent in May 2023.

“I am passionate about this district and eagerly anticipate collaborating with our strong Board of Education, our outstanding leadership team, our talented teachers and staff, and our incredible students and families as we continue to move Greece Central forward,” Smalline stated.