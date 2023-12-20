Greece school teacher reaches her running goal of 1,000 miles in 2023

Teacher runs 1,000 miles in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Get ready to be inspired. A teacher from Greece Central School District reached a special milestone.

At the beginning of this year, science teacher Jennifer Gates made it her New Year’s resolution to run 1,000 miles. Wednesday, she ran the final mile in front of her class at the Phoenix Academy.

“To see so much student participation and engagement, to come around the back of the building and see everybody decided to run with me, I thought one or two, it’s nice to know they were paying attention,” says Gates.

Her resolution was no small feat. To make it to her goal of 1,000 miles, Gates had to run 2.7 miles every day.