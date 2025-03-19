Greece student injures staff member, no longer attending school in person

GREECE, N.Y. — News10NBC is working to get more information about a student who injured a staff member in the Greece School District.

This happened on January 30, but details only emerged on Tuesday.

District officials confirmed it happened at Greece Arcadia High School and that the student no longer attends school in person. However, the extent of the staff member’s injuries remains unknown.

Greece police said they were not contacted by the school about this incident.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.