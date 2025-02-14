Greece students joined by star from ‘The Wiz’ for Black History Month performance

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Central School District celebrated Black History Month with a special double-matinee performance at the Greece Performing Arts Center.

The “Celebration of Black Excellence” event featured students dancing, singing, and speaking on the big stage. Alan Mingo Jr., the lead role from the musical “The Wiz”, joined the students in collaboration with the Rochester Broadway Theater League to perform and inspire them.

“So if it wasn’t for this seed that was planted, and kids like this, I don’t know if I would have thought it was possible,” Mingo Jr. said. “But having people come back who do it professionally lets me know that it’s possible. Especially when we look like some of them.”

The tour of “The Wiz” begins at the West Herr Auditorium from Feb. 22 through the 28.

