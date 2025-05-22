Greece students show off first responder skills during showcase Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. – Students at Odyssey Academy got the chance to show off their first responder skills Thursday at a “Responding To Emergencies,” showcase.

During the event, students led demonstrations of emergency skills like CPR, first aid and ladder operations, highlighting the real-world public safety skills students are getting through the Greece School District’s Career Pathway Program.

Benni Rinaudo, a senior at Odyssey who plans to join Monroe Ambulance in the fall, says his friends who are adults are also taking the class outside of school and is grateful he can take this class at school.

“It takes a lot of determination for us high schoolers to stay in with that because it’s an adult class,” said

Rinaudo.

A major feature of this event was the debut of a fully functional ambulance, which was donated by Monroe Ambulance. It will serve as a mobile training lab for aspiring first responders.

The Responding To Emergencies (RTE) program prepares high school students for careers in law enforcement, fire service and emergency medical services. The district says 50 students are enrolled in the program this year, with that number expecting to double next school year.