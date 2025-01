GREECE, N.Y. — A new animal shelter has opened in Greece. Town leaders gathered on Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting outside the Precinct 2 Animal Shelter on Maiden Lane.

The shelter features an outdoor play yard, elevated dog beds, a smart heating and cooling system, and an isolated room for sick animals.

The shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.