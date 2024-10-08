Greece woman living in Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After taking the brunt of Hurricane Helene, the southeastern U.S. is preparing for another major storm.

Hurricane Milton will make landfall on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday. News10NBC spoke with Sharon Culian, a Greece woman who has a condo in Bradenton, between Sarasota and Tampa, Florida. Culian lives five miles from the coast and hasn’t been evacuated. She plans to hunker down in her walk-in closet.

“I got a bucket of water also for washing our face and stuff like that because we’re really afraid of losing water for a while. We bought lots of water and junk food and anything that we could think of that doesn’t need to be heated,” Culian, who lives in Florida part of the year, said.

Milton is expected to be a Category 3 storm when it comes ashore in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a head-on hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

