Greece woman shot in her home last fall dies from injuries

GREECE, N.Y. – The woman believed to have been shot by her husband months ago has died.

Raza Kanjic, 46, died Friday, March 10 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

On Nov. 23, police responded for a 911 call to a Mosley Road home. Inside, they found her husband Muharem Serhatlic, 51, dead from a gunshot wound. Kanjic had been shot and wounded.

Police say Serhatlic shot his wife, then shot himself.

Kanjic’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the investigation is closed since Serhatlic died.