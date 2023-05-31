Greek Festival, featuring authentic food and music, starts Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greek hospitality and culture will be on display for four days. The Rochester Greek Festival returns on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival at the parking lot of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on 962 East Avenue celebrates Greek food, music, dancing, and culture. Volunteers will serve traditional Greek dishes including gyro, souvlaki, spanakopita, lamb shanks, pastichio, and moussaka. There will also be Greek coffee, wine, and desserts including baklava.

Attendees can listen to a live traditional band and watch groups of Greek dancers from kindergarteners to adults perform. There will also be tours of the historic orthodox church, shopping, and children’s activities at the festival. Some children’s activities include a rock wall, an inflatable slide, and carnival games.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Food lines closed at 9 p.m. every night. You can see music and dancing schedules, a menu, or sign up to volunteer here.

Funds raised from the festival help charities in the community. In the past, the festival has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, the House of Mercy, and 13thirty Cancer Connect.