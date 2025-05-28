Greek Festival returns to Rochester with authentic food and drinks, live music, and cultural dances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Greek Festival returns to Rochester on Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (closes 9 p.m. on Sunday), and admission is free, opa!

The festival will bring the smells, tastes, sounds, and traditions of Greece to Rochester on the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 962 East Avenue, near the George Eastman House.

Greek foods like Gyro, Souvlaki, and Spanakopita will be sold, along with Greek treats like Baklava and Loukoumades. Greek coffee will be available at the Kafeneo, and Greek beer and wine will be served at the Taverna.

Music and dancing will include cultural dance groups that will perform regional Greek dances, and boutiques will offer clothing, jewelry, and books. There will also be games and activities for children of all ages.

