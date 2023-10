ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunshots damaged a home on Greeley Street just after 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Rochester City Police, seven people were in the home at the time, all adults, but nobody was injured.

Police responded to the report of shots fired in the area and found evidence of gunshots plus gunfire damage to the residence. They say they’re following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.