Greenlight works to bring high-speed internet to Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — More homes will soon have high-speed internet in Webster.

Fiber internet provider Greenlight says work is underway to bring high-speed internet to more than 5,000 homes in the Rochester suburb. It’s part of an expansion started by the company in 2018.

“Competition is here which means faster broadband speeds are here which means that they can have better selection of streaming choices, better selections of work from home, and have more flexibility with their employment. So that they can go home and get things done when they need to be with their family.”

7,000 homes already have access to fiber internet. After work is done later this year, it will bring the total to more than 10,000 homes.