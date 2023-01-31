Grieving Families Act remains unsigned

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.

This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.

This bill would benefit people like the families of the victims of the Tops mass shooting in Buffalo in May. The son of one of the victims says he is not confident the governor will sign it.

“Even Gov. Hochul herself said once it’s on her desk she will sign it only now to say she thinks it needs some amendments,” said Mark Talley, son of Buffalo tops massacre victim.

The governor says she wants to deliver justice to grieving families without putting the economy in distress.