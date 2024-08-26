Grill Kingz owner speaks about being Black-owned business and expanding

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August is Black-owned business month, a way to highlight the Black entrepreneurs across the country.

News10NBC TODAY is live from Grill Kingz food truck, speaking to owner Pete King about what inspired his menu option and his dedication to his business.

Grill Kings — which serves fried seafood, southern cuisine, and more — has a restaurant on North Street and is expanding to Atlanta and Miami soon. King said that Black-owned businesses help to support the community.

“I just feel like it’s very important. I preach it all the time. We need to just take our power and make sure that we’re controlling our destiny,” he said.

King said that, as a chef, he likes to make innovative and trendy menu items including fried lobster and crab. He’s originally from Miami and likes to combine southern cooking with other styles.

“We definitely wanted to push the boundaries of food. We need more different things, we need more different options and then a lot of stuff is being cooked fresh,” he said.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.