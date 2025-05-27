Grills fired up and nets set as community enjoys Memorial Day at the beach

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. – Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte was bustling with activity as crowds gathered on the beach, boardwalk, and playground areas on Memorial Day.

The park was filled with people playing games on the beach, and every grill was in use. Many attendees expressed their excitement about being outdoors, including participants in a volleyball tournament.

“This is our first tournament that we’ve put together — big volleyball community here,” said Christa Mickol. “We only have like, what, three months at the beach? So even though it’s a little chilly right now and windy, it’s going really great. All of our friends are here, we’re having a lot of fun.”

“It’s been great so far, honestly,” said Ricky Hughson. “I mean, the volleyball is nice, just being able to play again. Luckily, we’re able to play year-round, but just being outside on the beach is nice.”

As the day progressed, more people joined the volleyball community on the beach, playing with or without a net. The positive energy was palpable, with people grinning, laughing, and the aroma of grilled food wafting through the air.

