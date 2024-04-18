Groundbreaking set for Thursday at future Fairlife site

Groundbreaking Thursday on new Fairlife facility

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Workers will break ground Thursday at the site of the future Fairlife facility on Basket Road in Webster.

Fairlife, now owned by Coca-Cola, launched in 2022 and produces a line of products made through an ultra-filtered milk process that removes lactose and most of the sugar from milk while leaving the protein and calcium.

The governor says the facility will bring a major economic boost to the Finger Lakes region.