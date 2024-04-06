Group cleans up Buell Road in memory of Richard Sciascia, 4 years after his murder

GATES, N.Y. — Three years ago this weekend, a man named Richard Sciascia was murdered by two teenagers who tried to carjack him. It happened on Buell Road in Gates.

On Saturday, at the request of the former police chief in Gates, the group called Keep Gates Clean went to clean up Buell Road.

You can’t miss this group with their fluorescent T-shirts. Every Saturday, they pick a new location to clean up. And they hope Saturday’s work makes a difference for Sciascia’s family when they come here for the anniversary Sunday.

“I would hope that he would be pleased we’re out here honoring him. But mainly we’re doing it for his family,” said Dan Switzer with Keep Gates Clean. “Hopefully, the family will come down here tomorrow and see Gates cares.”

Richard Sciascia was killed in his car on April 7, 2021. He was a grandfather to six and a great-grandfather to one.