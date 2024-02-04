Group helps homeless people — and their pets; More volunteers needed

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Caring for pets of the homeless — that’s exactly what the Vineyard Farm, also known as the HUB, is doing.

The local organization offers mobile outreach and warming stations to the homeless. They also have a kennel and warming station where they provide unconditional love and companionship to homeless pets.

When a homeless person is placed at a shelter, they can’t bring their pets — causing them to be separated from their fur baby.

That’s where the Vineyard Farm comes in.

On Saturday, the Vineyard Farm introduced some of the homeless pets that are at its kennel and are in need of volunteers to continue their work.

Vineyard Farm volunteers said more help is needed — handlers, people to walk and feed the pets and maintain the kennels.

Sister Marsha Allen, the executive director, says they are also accepting donations of pet supplies.

For more information on how you can help — including registering a pet for a homeless person or the sign up as a volunteer to help with the animals, call the RV Code Blue Helpline at (585) 877-3591 or email gonowforjesus@aol.com.