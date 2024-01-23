Group performs original songs at Strasenburgh Planetarium to celebrate solar eclipse

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local music ensemble is celebrating the total solar eclipse that’s set to happen over Rochester in April with a series of one-of-a-kind concerts.

The group Fivebyfive performed “Light and Dark: Eclipse Music” at the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Fivebyfive commissioned five composers to write brand new, original songs just for the concert. An audio-visual engineer also created original videos to accompany each piece.

“The music is all about the emotions that you feel when you see it,” said Marc Webster, the audio and video engineer and executive director of Fivebyfive. “The mystery, the excitement, the happiness and absolute bliss, even maybe the scariness of the whole thing.”

Fivebyfive also performed at the planetarium on Sunday and will perform on again on Sunday, Jan. 28 but that show is sold out. The group is hoping to offer additional shows.