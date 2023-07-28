Group to fill about 700 backpacks with school supplies for Canandaigua, Victor kids

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Volunteers with The Spot nonprofit next week will pack nearly 700 backpacks with school supplies for students in need in the Canandaigua and Victor school districts.

The Spot volunteers will pack the bags July 31 through Aug. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Victor Primary School cafeteria.

“Going back to school should be an exciting time for students and families, but for many in our community, this time of year is filled with worry and tough choices,” says The Spot Executive Director Jessica Evangelista Balduzzi. “Many families are struggling to make ends meet; by providing students with their required supplies, we not only take the financial strain off families, but we also create opportunities for future success.”

The Spot started in 2017 with a sock and underwear drive and has since then grown into annual back-to-school events and year-round free resource rooms in Canandaigua and Victor schools. It’s funded by individual donors, business and like-minded organizations with a goal of providing access to food, clothing, school supplies and personal care items.

For information, contact Jessica Evangelista Balduzzi at 703-302-0129.