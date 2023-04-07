Groups marks Good Friday with procession through Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y – Christians across the Rochester area came together to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, better known as Good Friday.

This Friday, people walked the Stations of the Cross throughout the city, starting at Rochester City Hall and ending at the federal building. Fourteen stops were made, including at the Police Accountability Board and Rochester City School District.

At each stop, messages of gratitude and hope were spread with an emphasis on taking action within the community.

“We’re clearly not doing enough. We’re not addressing the root causes of poverty and oppression and if we want to be faithful Christians, you know we need to do more than just go to church. We need to be in the streets and helping folks like Sister Grace has done for so many decades,” Harry Murray, a participant, told News10NBC.

Good Friday is observed during Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.