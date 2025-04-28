Groups will rally in support of Rochester’s sanctuary city status on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several organizations will rally at Rochester City Hall on Tuesday in support of Rochester’s status as a sanctuary city.

The rally will take place at 5 p.m. at 30 Church Street. It’s happening on the day that Border Czar Tom Homan is expected to visit Rochester. His visit is in response to a video showing RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop, which sparked a debate over sanctuary city policies.

.@RealTomHoman will be in #ROC tomorrow at 11am to meet w/members of @ROCLocustClub. @realmalikevans and RPD Chief Dave Smith will be not be meeting with him, according to Mayor's office. There is a rally in front of City Hall at 5pm in support of sanctuary status. @news10nbc — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) April 28, 2025

Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986, meaning the city limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. For example, RPD isn’t allowed to help immigration agents with investigations or arrests.

RPD Chief David Smith said the officers in the video violated city policy by helping the agents to get people outside of the van and handcuff them. Those officers were put on desk duty while being retrained on policies and have since returned to duty.

After the video’s release, some state elected officials defended the officers’ actions and criticized sanctuary city policies, saying they’re a way to circumvent federal immigration law. News10NBC spoke one-on-one with Homan, who said he’d be willing to meet with city leaders.

RELATED: