LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A man, 43, is charged with raping a person under the age 17 in Livingston County.

Michael Szczesniak of Groveland is charged with felony rape. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the rape happened on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Szczesniak was arrested the next day.

Szczesniak was taken to the Livingston County Jail and arraigned. He is being held on $25,000 bail cash or $100,000 bond.