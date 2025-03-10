Guards leave picket line at Groveland Correctional Facility

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GROVELAND, N.Y. — After three weeks of striking, many prison guards at Groveland Correctional Facility returned to work following a third agreement between the state and the union.

Monday’s crowd size was diminished compared to previous visits. When the strike first started, hundreds of guards and their families were at the camp all day. On Monday, News10NBC’s Kristi Blake only saw a handful of striking guards.

The strike revolved around the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement and protects vulnerable inmates from being placed in isolation. Some striking guards believe the new agreement is still too vague and doesn’t adequately address their concerns. One active guard who did not want to speak on camera expressed the agreement “feels like a rewrite of the others.”

Nelson Miller, a retired correctional officer, criticized the latest deal stating, “They got nothing. Nothing at all. And matter of fact, some of it even made it worse. Those guys are in there doing 12-hour shifts now.” He went on to say he does not think the 12-hour shifts will ever stop.

The most recent agreement says 12-hour shifts will remain until prisons are staffed at pre-strike levels.

Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard early in the strike to maintain prison operations. New York Republicans requested President Trump activate the National Guard under Title 10, granting them the same pay, benefits and legal protections as active military members. Despite the return of many guards, the National Guard will continue to assist with staffing.

The state has committed to rehiring and reinstating the health insurance of any guard who was fired or resigned, contingent on 85% of striking guards returning to work. News10NBC has reached out to the state about how many striking guards returned to work.

