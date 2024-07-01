Guests play and learn about science at RMSC Summer Science Festival

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RMSC harnessed the power of science and nature for fun on Sunday for the last day of the Summer Science Festival.

Guests got the opportunity to learn about the sun, play with bubbles, and make their own chalk. Museum staff says hands-on play is an important part of learning.

“Learning can be fun. It’s hands on, it doesn’t have to seem like sitting down with a textbook,” said Laura Mancuso, public programs coordinator at RMSC. “But, when kids are in play, it’s really important because learning happens in those moments.”

Next up for RMSC is the Messtival, which is all about messy science. It starts Friday, July 26.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.