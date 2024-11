Gala raises funds for Camp Good Days

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — It was a night of dining and drinks, for a good cause. The annual Camp Good Days “Wine and Spirits Gala” was held Friday night at the Hilton Doubletree hotel in Henrietta — with News10NBC’s Rich Caniglia emceed.

Guests got to sample local food and drinks while supporting the nonprofit.

Camp Good Days provides resources and activities for families with kids battling cancer or sickle cell anemia.