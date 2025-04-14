Guide to activities at city R-Centers for April Recess

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking for some fun or educational activities for your children this April Recess? The City of Rochester has activities planned from Monday through Friday of this week at its R-Centers.

The R-Centers are offering activities for health and wellness, career exploration, sports, celebrating Easter, and more. City residents can sign up for the activities here. Here’s a list of some of those activities:

Monday, April 14

Easter Fun. Lightfoot R-Center from 12 to 3 p.m.

Mindful Me: Yoga and Meditation with Cornell Cooperative. Ryan R-Center from 4 to 5 p.m.

Youth Bike Repair Program. Gantt R-Center from 1 to 3 p.m. (continues through April 16)

Lifeguard Certification Class. Adams Street R-Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (continues through April 17)

Biz Kid$ Camp (Ages 10–13) at 57 St. Paul St. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (continues through April 18)

Tuesday, April 15

Biz Kid$ Camp at 57 St. Paul St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Activities at Ryan R-Center from 1 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Biz Kid$ Camp at 57 St. Paul St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Activities at Ryan R-Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Easter Basket Making at Douglass R-Center from 4 to 5 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday: Fun, Food and Fitness with Fidelis Care

Thursday, April 17

Youth Wellness Summit at the Gantt R-Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sharp Shooter Showdown: 3-Point Contest. Ryan R-Center from 1 to 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at Douglass R-Center from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Crossovers & Conversations (Basketball and Life Skills). Ryan R-Center from 4 to 5 p.m.

Biz Kid$ Camp at 57 St. Paul St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifeguard Certification Class at Adams Street R-Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 18

Biz Kid$ Camp at 57 St. Paul St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building Stronger Families with Cornell Cooperative

Legends vs. Rising Stars 5-on-5 Basketball Game (Staff vs. Youth). Sports Complex, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.