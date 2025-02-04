Guide to Black History Month events in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — February is Black History Month. The City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee has several events planned to celebrate the legacy of African American trailblazers.

All of the events are free to attend, except for the Black Heritage Gala. Here is your guide to upcoming events:

Gospel Concert (Wednesday, Feb. 5): The concert with the School of the Arts Choir will start at noon at the City Hall Atrium.

Art & Jazz (Thursday, Feb. 6): The concert featuring local artists and jazz musicians will start at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall Atrium.

Gospel Concert (Wednesday, Feb. 12): The concert with Strings for Success will start at noon at the City Hall Atrium.

Akoma and Voices of Thunder (Saturday, Feb. 22): Akoma and Voices of Thunder will perform at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Joseph Avenue. It begins at 6 p.m.

Black Heritage Youth Gala (Thursday, March 13): There will be a celebration of youth contributions to Black heritage at the City Hall Atrium. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

City of Rochester Black Heritage Gala (Saturday, April 12): The Black Heritage Gala is taking place at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. It will feature awards presentations, cultural performances, and speeches with the aim of building community connections. The gala gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and you can get tickets here.