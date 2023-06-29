Guide to Fourth of July events around the Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area is celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, 5K races, and other events. We have your guide to how towns, villages, and the City of Rochester are celebrating American independence.
Saturday, July 1
- Penfield is starting its celebration with a parade at 10 a.m. at Harris Whalen Park. The parade will go down Five Mile Line Road and eventually end at the Penfield Community Center on Baird Road. World War II veteran Elmer Pankratz will serve as the grand marshall for the parade. Around 6 p.m., there will be a festival at Harris Whalen Park with food, activities, and live music headlined by Allegro. That’s followed by a fireworks show at Harris Whalen Park at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
- The City of Rochester is holding its fireworks extravaganza starting at 10 p.m. The best places to view the show is at the Broad Street Bridge and Court Street Bridge. The fireworks will last about 15 minutes.
- The Rochester Red Wings are taking on the Buffalo Bisons on the Fourth of July. The game starts at 6:45 p.m. at there will be post-game fireworks. Follow the link to get tickets.
- Brighton is celebrating the Fourth of July with a 5K race that starts at the Twelve Corners Middle School Campus at 2643 Elmwood Avenue. The race starts at 8 a.m. and is sponsored by Fleet Feet. There will also be food, games, live music, and carnival rides at Meridian Centre Park from 2 to 10 p.m. Professor Jangle and The Skycoasters will perform.
- Greece is holding its Fourth of July celebrations at Greece Town Hall on Vince Tofany Boulevard. It starts with a 5K race at 7 a.m. You can register here. After that, there will be Super Hero Sprint, food trucks, and live music from Nik and the Nice Guys. The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. People can park at Greece Athena High School and buses will take people to the festivities.
- Irondequoit is holding a two-mile run at 8 a.m. and a 10K race that goes off five minutes after that. The races start at Christ the King Church and end at Irondequoit Town Hall. You can sign up here. After that, a parade starts at 11 a.m. at Irondequoit High School. It ends at the Town Hall Campus.
- Henrietta is celebrating with a craft show and garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henrietta Senior Center. After that, there will be children’s activities starting at 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The park will also hold live music starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
- Brockport is holding an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration at the Morgan–Manning House. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Genesee Country Village & Museum is holding its Fourth of July celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration features a naturalization ceremony, traditional food, patriotic music, a pie-eating contest, a 19th-century style parade, and a patriotic music performance from Excelsior Bridgade Fife and Drum group of WNY. There will also be a reading of Frederick Douglass’ renowned essay “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” The festivities are free for museum members and children 12 and under.