Guide to Indigenous People’s Day events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, a day to honor indigenous history and culture in the United States.

Since 2022, the City of Rochester has celebrated Indigenous People’s Day as the same day as the federal holiday Columbus Day after city council unanimously passed an ordinance. Here are some events around Rochester to celebrate the Seneca people and other local indigenous cultures.

Indigenous People’s Day celebration in Rochester

There will be an all-day celebration of Indigenous People’s Day in Rochester starting at 7 a.m. at Cobbs Hill Reservoir. At the reservoir, there will be the Story of The Peacemaker, Ceremony of Remembrance, and a Cobbs Hill clean-up.

Then, there will a celebration starting at 11 a.m. at Genesee Valley Park at the Roundhouse, Riverbend, and Canalside shelters. There will be music, a lacrosse demonstration, and a Wampum belt display. The celebration will end with a sunset ceremony at Genesee Valley Park at 6:15 p.m. at the Riverbend shelter. You can learn more about the events here.

Native American Concert at Ganondagan

Ganondagan, a historic site in Victor dedicated to celebrating the art and culture of the Indigenous Seneca people, is holding a Native American Concert of Music and Dance.

The concert runs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will feature the ECMS Woodwind Quintet led by Kae Wilbert who is Cherokee. Music at the concert will highlight the work of contemporary Native American composers. In addition, the Daystar Dance Company will perform costumed theatrical dances inspired by the storytelling of the Indigenous Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee cultures. The concert is free but donations are welcomed to support the E-YAH-PAH-HAH performance groups.

Indigenous People’s Day at the Rochester Museum and Science Center

The Rochester Museum and Science Center is holding special events on Monday to celebrate Indigenous people. There will a self-guided story corner featuring Indigenous authors and a coloring station made of Indigenous-created coloring sheets.

There will also be an exhibit “At the Western Door: Discover the rich history and culture of the Haudenosaunee people”. You can get tickets and learn more here.