Guide to Juneteenth events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several events are happening around Rochester on Monday, including the Juneteenth 5K at 1 p.m. at Genesee Valley Park.

Participants can run or walk the course.

Later that day, a concert at Genesee Valley Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature trumpeteer Herb Smith — who plays with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

News10NBC sat down with Melanie Funchess, the CEO of Ubuntu Village Works, wot talk about what Juneteenth means in the community.