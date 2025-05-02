Guide to Lilac Festival: American Idol winner coming, new bag policy, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Highland Park will soon be full of live music, food vendors, and crowds smelling the fragrant scent of lilacs. The 127th annual Lilac Festival kicks off on Friday, May 9.

This year, American Idol winner Chayce Beckham will be among the free shows. There will also be new features, including guided walking tours, a local farmers market, and a non-alcoholic bar. On the closing day, the Lilac Run 5K and 10K returns. News10NBC has your guide to the free festival.

Related coverage:

What are the festival dates?

The festival runs for 10 days in a row, from Friday May 9 to Sunday May 18. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Highland Park, with special hours for parade and race day. You can see the festival’s website here.

What’s the schedule for the events?

Saturday, May 10: The Lilac Parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with marching bands, local

organizations, and colorful floats. Karen Iglesia, founder of Primetime585, will be the grand marshal.

Both weekends (May 10-11 and May 11-18): Art in the Park will take place on Reservoir Avenue, up the hill from the main festival site, with artists selling handcrafted goods. Guests can also shop from local entrepreneurs at the Small Business Circle during both weekends.

Monday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 14: This will be the first year of the Lilac Local Farmers Market. Local produce, flowers, and artisan foods will be for sale near the playground. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Sunday, May 18: Seniors’ Day will return, with relaxing entertainment and discounts for seniors. Senior homes can also enjoy easy ADA main loop drop off and bus/van parking.

Sunday, May 18: The Lilac Run 5K and 10K will return for the 46th year. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. and the 10K kicks off at 9:15 a.m., both on Highland Avenue. There will also be a one-mile fun run down Highland Avenue starting at 11:30 a.m. You can see a course map and register for the run here.

Who are the music headliners?

This year’s free music performances include country artist Chayce Beckham, the 2021 winner of American Idol, and acclaimed Afrobeat group Seun Kuti & Egypt 80. There’s also plenty of local bands performing.

The headliner shows will take place at the KeyBank Center Stage. Festival organizers created a Spotify playlist where people can stream the artists’ music. Here’s the schedule for the headliners:

Friday, May 9: Sir Woman (R&B, soul, and indie pop from group form Austin, TX).

Sir Woman (R&B, soul, and indie pop from group form Austin, TX). Saturday, May 10: Katie Pruitt (Soul, singer-songwriter, and folk artist form Nashville, TN)

Katie Pruitt (Soul, singer-songwriter, and folk artist form Nashville, TN) Sunday, May 11: Chayce Beckham (Country artist from Apple Valley, CA). An American Idol winner whose raw country sound is reminiscent of Chris Stapleton & Ella Langley.

Chayce Beckham (Country artist from Apple Valley, CA). An American Idol winner whose raw country sound is reminiscent of Chris Stapleton & Ella Langley. Monday, May 12: Cruel Summer (A Rochester-based musical tribute to Taylor Swift). This musical experience will cover all of Taylor’s biggest Era’s Tour hits.

Cruel Summer (A Rochester-based musical tribute to Taylor Swift). This musical experience will cover all of Taylor’s biggest Era’s Tour hits. Tuesday, May 13: FriKan2.

FriKan2. Wednesday, May 14: The Skycoasters with Shine. This Rochester party band is known for their energetic mix of rock, pop, R&B, swing & funk.

The Skycoasters with Shine. This Rochester party band is known for their energetic mix of rock, pop, R&B, swing & funk. Thursday, May 15: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (An Afrobeat and funk group from Lagos, Nigeria). The son of Fela Kuti continues the Afrobeat tradition.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (An Afrobeat and funk group from Lagos, Nigeria). The son of Fela Kuti continues the Afrobeat tradition. Friday, May 16: The Aces (An Alternative pop and indie rock group from Provo, Utah). This sister-duo and friends lead single, “Daydream,” has 35 million streams.

The Aces (An Alternative pop and indie rock group from Provo, Utah). This sister-duo and friends lead single, “Daydream,” has 35 million streams. Saturday, May 17: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (A New Orleans jazz, bebop, and funk group from New Orleans).

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (A New Orleans jazz, bebop, and funk group from New Orleans). Sunday, May 18: Beach Weather (A pop rock and indie pop group from Phoenix, AZ). Beach Weather has more than 1 billion streams on their latest hit.

What to know about the new bag policy

The Lilac Festival is implementing a new bag policy this year. Only clear bags, fanny packs, six-inch by eight-inch purses or clutches, medical bags, and diaper bags will be permitted at Highland Park. Backpacks, duffel bags, and drawstring bags are not allowed. Organizers warn to be prepared to leave any prohibited bags in your car.

What’s new this year?

There’s some new events at the festival this year, including free guided walking tours, a local farmers market, and a non-alcoholic bar.

The Flower City Flora Tour and Highland Park Historical Tour will be guided by knowledgeable volunteers. For those who want to walk at their own pace, there will also be accessible self-guided tours in English and Spanish.

The local farmers market will pop up on May 12 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Children’s Wooden Playground. Visitors can shop for fresh foods and shop for local goods from small businesses.

The Lilac Festival will also offer a fully non-alcoholic bar. The Zero Proof Social Club will serve mocktails for those hoping to have a sober experience.