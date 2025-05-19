Guide to Memorial Day events in Rochester area honoring sacrifice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area is set to honor military members who died while serving their country. Towns and the City of Rochester will hold parades and remembrance ceremonies for Memorial Day. The federal holiday takes place on Monday, May 26. Here’s your guide to events happening:

City of Rochester

The city’s Memorial Day Parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at East Avenue and Alexander Street, then heads down Main Street before finishing at the corner of Main and Fitzhugh streets.

The parade route will be closed to traffic starting at 10 a.m. and will reopen after the parade is complete, around 1 p.m. Read more here.

Pittsford

Pittsford’s Memorial Day Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. It marches down Main Street toward the canal and ends at Pittsford Cemetery for a ceremony. You can see the route here.

Brighton

Brighton is holding a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Buckland Park on Westfall Road. Parking will be available in the main lot. Read more here.

Greece

The Town of Greece and American Legion Post 468 are teaming up for the annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony. The parade gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes down Long Pond Road from Janes Road to the Greece Town Hall Campus. The ceremony at the Greece Town Hall Pavilion gets underway at 11:45 a.m. Parking will be available at Greece Town Hall. Read more here.

Gates

Gates is holding a remembrance ceremony at the Gates Town Hall front lawn. It gets underway at 9 a.m. Read more here.

Highland Park

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20 will hold a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20 to remember those who died. It gets underway at 1 p.m.