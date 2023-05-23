Guide to Memorial Day events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day. Events are being held across the Rochester region to honor Americans who died while serving their country. Here is your guide to Memorial Day events:

Monday, May 29

Webster will hold its Memorial Day Parade starting at 9:30 a.m. It starts at Spry Middle School and moves down South Avenue. From there, it turns on Main Street and ends at the Webster Rural Cemetery. At 10 a.m., there will be a remembrance ceremony at the cemetery.

The City of Rochester will hold its Memorial Day Parade starting at 10:30 a.m. It starts at East and Alexander, heads west on Main Street, and finishes at Main and Fitzhugh. The Memorial Day Parade is one of the city’s longest-running parades, dating back to the early 1900s.

Pittsford will hold its Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. It starts on West Jefferson Road and ends at the Pittsford Cemetery. After the parade, the American Legion will hold a ceremony.

Penfield will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony of Remembrance at Penfield Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Minh-Tuan Nguyen, a Rochester native who served in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Alexandria in San Diego from 2018 to 2020. Then, he coordinated the submarine and special operations for NATO in Europe and Africa from 2020 to 2022. The ceremony will also feature essays read by middle school students and Penfield’s traditional Presentation of Roses.

Greece will hold its Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. It will proceed down Long Pond Road from Janes Road to the Greece Town Hall Campus.

After that, the Greece Town Hall Pavilion will hold a remembrance ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Parking will be available at Greece Town Hall.

Brighton will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran Memorial in Buckland Park starting at 2 p.m.