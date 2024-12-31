Guide to New Year’s Eve events around Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester area is celebrating 2024 and welcoming 2025. Here’s your guide to some events on Tuesday to celebrate New Year’s Eve:

Seneca Park Zoo

Seneca Park Zoo is celebrating the New Year with a ball drop at noon at two locations, the snow leopard habitat and the elephant habitat. “Noon Year’s Eve” will also include family-friendly festivities.

Bristol Mountain

Bristol Mountain is holding a New Year’s Eve party from 7 to 10 p.m. with plenty of festivities. A free kids’ zone party will begin at 8:50 p.m. with a dance party, a magician, and a balloon drop. DJ Olliwood will play tunes throughout the party and there will be a torchlight parade around 9:15 p.m. After that, there will be fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

LeRoy

The LeRoy Business Council is holding its annual fireworks show on the banks of Oatka. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Thomas P. Ryan Jr. R-Center

The Thomas P. Ryan Jr. R-Center on Webster Avenue is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration with goal-setting, a self-confidence workshop, a wellness workshop, music, and other activities. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. The goal of the event is to help people welcome the New Year with positivity and purpose.