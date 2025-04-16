Guide to upcoming clean-up events along the canal ahead of Earth Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day? The New York State Canal Corporation is partnering with organizations to host a series of clean-up events across the state between Thursday and Sunday. You can see a complete list here. Here are some of those events happening in the Rochester area:

Corn Hill Navigation Clean Up (Thursday)

Volunteers can help pick up trash along the Rochester Riverway starting at the Downtown Waterfront Center on 280 Exchange Blvd. at 1 p.m. People can walk while cleaning up or bring their bike to head further north or south. There will be light refreshments and equipment. It runs through 4 p.m.

M&T Erie Canal Clean Sweep (Friday)

M&T Bank will be working with the Parks & Trails of NY for its third annual Canal Clean Sweep event. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Henpeck Park on 2901 Ridgeway Ave. and head toward Manitou Road. The event will run from 1 to 1 p.m.

Annual Earth Day Canal Clean Sweep (Saturday)

The Rotary Club of Rochester, Southwest is asking for volunteers to help clean a two-mile stretch of the Genesee Riverway trail, between Genesee Valley Park and Chili Avenue. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot next to the Genesee Waterways Center on 149 Elmwood Ave. Gloves, bags, and snacks will be provided. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Liss Family Clean Sweep (Saturday)

You can join the Liss family in collecting garbage along the Erie Canal from Meridian Park Brighton through East Henrietta Road. Volunteers can meet behind REI Co-op in Citygate to check in and get garbage bags. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon. You can register here.

Red Cross Green Team Earth Month Clean Up (Saturday)

You can join the Red Cross Green Team for their clean-up initiative starting at the Lock 32 Canal Park loop. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.