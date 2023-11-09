Guide to Veterans Day events around Rochester on Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Veterans Day, a federal holiday to honor people who have served for the U.S. military, is on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Rochester area is thanking veterans for their service through parades, ceremonies, and 5Ks. Here is your guide:

FRIDAY

MCC Veterans Day Ceremony

Monroe Community College is holding a ceremony on Friday as part of Veterans Appreciation Week. The ceremony runs from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the campus’s Veterans Memorial between the library and Building 7.

Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K at Honeoye Falls

A 5K race on Friday morning in Honeoye Falls aims to honor veterans and raise money for Honor Flight Rochester. The Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Stewart Lodge in Mendon Ponds Park.

There is a reduced price for veterans and active military duty who run. Runners can pick up their packet at the Fleet Feet at The Armory on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can sign up here.

Jewish Senior Life’s annual Judd Wexler Celebration of Veterans

Jewish Senior Life on South Winton Road in Brighton is holding a celebration of veterans on Friday. The ceremonies will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Jewish Home, 11:30 a.m. at Green House Cottage 2, and noon at The Summit at Brighton Wolk Manor and The Lodge.

The second annual event is in memory of Judd Wexler, a marine who served in World War II and lived at The Summit at Brighton and eventually the Jewish Home’s Green House Cottages. The ceremony will include music and a lunch.

SATURDAY

Monroe County Veterans Day Parade

Monroe County is holding its second annual Veterans Day parade. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue.

It will march up to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. Then, there will be a gathering with music, food, and activities for kids including a “kiddie commando” obstacle course.

Irondequoit Veteran’s Day Ceremony

A Veterans Day celebration in Irondequoit will honor local veteran and community leader Major General Norbert Rappl.

The Irondequoit Rotary Club will donate a bench in honor of Rappl at 11 a.m. in front of Irondequoit Town Hall. Then, at 1 p.m., there will be renaming of a portion of route 590 to “Major General Norbert J. Rappl Highway”. That portion of 590 is from Ridge Road in Irondequoit to the Tyron Park overpass.