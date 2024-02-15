Guide to viewing parties and festivities for the total solar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, April 8, the skies over Rochester will go dark at 3:20 p.m. as the moon casts its shadow over the entire sun. The entire Rochester area is on the eclipses path of totality and the city will experience 3 minutes and 38 seconds of darkness.

The question is, where will you be when the total solar eclipse arrives? News10NBC has your guide to viewing parties and events leading up to eclipse across the area. To watch the eclipse, you’ll need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes while staring at the sun. You can see a list of places to buy the glasses here.

The eclipse is expected to bring up to 500,000 visitors to the Rochester area. The next time Rochester will experience a total solar eclipse is 120 years from now. You can see News10NBC complete eclipse coverage here.

Rochester Museum and Science Center (Saturday, April 6 to Monday, April 8)

The Rochester Museum and Science Center will celebrate the total solar eclipse with a three-day festival. The festival will include live music, keynote speakers, food trucks, and oppurinities to learn about the science behind the eclipse.

The celebration also includes Planetarium shows throughout each day, outdoor telescopes, and singing Tesla Coil shows. You can get tickets to the celebration and learn more here.

On Saturday, the museum will host the After Dark–Galactic Getdown, a silent disco with a space bar trivia featuring two local astronomy researchers and eclipse-themed drinks. It will run from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Strasenburgh Planetarium. You can get tickets for the silent disco here.

After the eclipse’s totality on Monday, rising country music star Dylan Marlowe will perform at RMSC. He’s the singer of “Boys Back Home,” “Record High,” and “I Will (When You Do)”.

SUNY Brockport (Monday, April 8)

The SUNY Brockport campus will get an extra five seconds of totality compared to most of the county during the solar eclipse because its located directly in the center of the path of totality.

The university is holding a viewing party the day of the eclipse. The party includes live entertainment starting at 11 a.m. and food trucks. You can get tickets to the event, starting at $80, here. Parking spots, eclipse glasses, and commemorative stickers are included.

Innovative Field (Monday, April 8)

The Rochester Red Wings are holding an eclipse viewing party at Innovative Field from noon to 5 p.m. At the event, the Red Wings will unveiled the “Solarpalooza” logo, a playful twist on the eclipse with team mascot Spikes.

The event also offers entertainment, raffle prizes, and celestial-themed attractions, along with specialty food and beverages. Attendees will also see a live NASA video feed on the video board. You can get tickets here.

Stokoe Farms in Scottsville (Saturday, April 6 to Monday, April 8)

Stokoe Farms will celebrate the eclipse with a petting zoo, zip line, bounce pillow, and other activities on April 6 through 8.

‘The Dark Side of the Farm’ will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend of April 6 and April 7. The day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, the festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature more than 20 activities including a low ropes course, a straw fort and slide, wagon rides, and nature trails.

At the petting zoo on the farm, you can meet an emu pair, an African crested porcupine, goats, a miniature donkey, and a mule. There will also be a kangaroo pasture and pony rides. Stokoe Farms is at 656 South Road, Scottsville. You can get tickets and learn more here.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra concert (Sunday, April 7)

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has teamed up with many cultural organizations to put on the performance of a lifetime. The RPO Eclipse Spectacular will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m., the night before the eclipse

The live performance will feature original compositions as well as interstellar classics (like Star Wars) paired together with a performance from the Rochester City Ballet, and choral work from various organizations. There will also be a laser light show and a special message from NASA astronauts. You can get tickets here.