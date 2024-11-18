Guilty pleas in Batavia casino death of Sgt. Sanfratello, sentencing set

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The suspects in the death of Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, 54, pleaded guilty on Monday.

Michael Elmore pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and obstruction of governmental administration. His sentencing is at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. He is facing up to 20 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

Lyndsey Jean Wilcox pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Her sentencing is 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Batavia Police say that on March 10, 2024, the sergeant escorted 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox out of Batavia Downs casino for causing trouble. Officers say Elmore came back with a metal chain and used it to beat Sgt. Sanfratello on his head. Officers also say Wilcox hit Sgt. Sanfratello when he was arresting her. The 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office became unresponsive and died at the scene.

Elmore is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter. Wilcox is charged with assault and burglary.