Gun recovered after police chase through Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 26, is in custody after a police chase through Rochester’s west side on Tuesday night. Rochester Police say they found a gun in the man’s car.

RPD began investigating after getting reports of gunshots around Cameron Street near Laurel Street around 9:45 p.m. Officers say the gunfire struck a vacant home and they saw an SUV speeding away from the scene.

RPD says the SUV refused to pull over, leading to a chase. According to RPD, that chase ended around Dengler Street and Silver Street, where the man tried to run from the SUV but was caught by officers.

The man hasn’t been charged yet. Officers are still working to determine if the gunfire on Cameron Street came from the man’s car. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.