Gunfire breaks out on street off Dewey Avenue, hitting houses and cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they broke up a disorderly group after responding to gunfire on the city’s northwest side.

Officers responded to Bryan Street off Dewey Avenue just after 1 a.m. They learned that no one was hit but the gunfire hit multiple houses and cars in the area. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers picking up bullet casings from the street.

RPD says it’s still investigating what led up to the gunfire and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.