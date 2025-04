ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunfire broke out overnight on Watkin Terrace off Hudson Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. and say they’ve been looking into a house of interest in that area. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers cordon off the area with yellow tape and use cruisers to block the road.

Police say no one was hit by the gunfire. Check back for updates.