ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Late Friday night Rochester Police went to Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue to investigate gunshots that were heard in the area.

Officers found a house that had been hit by gunfire. A 45-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were inside at the time and no one was injured.

Officers also found an empty parked car that was hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.