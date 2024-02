ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire went through a home Friday morning on Durnan Street on Rochester’s northeast side as four people were inside. Rochester Police say no one was hit.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire around 8:45 a.m. Their investigation found that multiple shots were fired, possibly from a vehicle, into the home. The people inside the home included a 13-year-old.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.