Gunfire hits two apartments while children were inside in Upper Falls neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunfire hit two different apartments in the Upper Falls neighborhood while children were inside.

It happened on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. Officers say the apartment on Ward Street had six people inside, including a six-week-old baby, when the shots rang out. The apartment on Emmett Street had five people inside, including a 9-year-old.

No one was hit and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.