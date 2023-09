ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say bullets went through a house with people inside on Rochester’s southwest side Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 10:15 p.m. and found that gunfire damaged a house on Bartlett Street near Reynolds Street. Two people, a 37-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were inside at the home but neither were injured.

RPD is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911.